Italy’s antitrust probes 7 energy firms over illegitimate price setting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened investigations into seven energy companies, including Eni ENI.MI and Enel ENEI.MI for suspected illegitimate conduct in price setting for electricity and natural gas.

The firms involved, which also include Hera HRA.MI, Edison EDNn.MI, A2A A2.MI, ACEA ACE.MI and French group Engie ENGIE.PA, represent around 80% of the Italian market, the authority said.

It suspended the validity of contracts from Aug. 10 this year to April 30 2023 that allowed the companies to change their prices, which it said contravened a government decree of August 9.

Price changes already effective before the decree came into effect were excluded from the antitrust authority’s ruling.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

