Italy’s Berlusconi says Europe will like League decision to back Draghi govt

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The decision by Italy’s far-right League party to back the government that former ECB head Mario Draghi is trying to forge is “wise” and will be appreciated in Europe, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

In an interview with daily La Repubblica daily, the business tycoon said Draghi, often credited with saving the euro, had “great capacity to manage difficult situations” and would do well in Italy as well.

Berlusconi added that Draghi’s government would not be a technocratic one, but a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus emergency.

via Reuters

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...