Italy’s budget to restore confidence and development – Conte

The government’s new 2021 budget bill is aimed at restoring Italy’s confidence and development, Premier Giuseppe Conte said yesterday, indicating strong allocations for the healthcare, transport and schools sectors.

Conte also said the budget marked the first piece of an in-depth reform of the tax system: “We have earmarked 5-6 billion to launch the single cheque from mid-way through the year,” he said. He added that the budgetary excercise had “two aims, support and relaunch for the economy, and we have elaborated a project that looks to restoring the country’s confidence and development.

“There are significant resources to boost health, to boost school transport, support the sectors most hit (by COVID), for a new cycle of lay-off benefits, and for measures of support to favour the liquidity of businesses”.

The PM said that Government “will set to work immediately for an organic reform of the tax system” and said “we aren’t lowering our guard on COVID, but looking forward”, after a swathe of tighter measures against a recent second surge. He said the government was marshalling some 70 billion euros for the recovery, including the budget bill and other decrees.



via ANSA

