Italy’s cabinet backs crack down on women pickpockets

By Angelo Amante

Italy’s rightist government on Thursday backed a raft of measures to improve public security including potentially tougher penalties for women offenders who are pregnant or have very young children, in a move aimed at pickpockets.

The coalition League party had long called for the scrapping of a rule that prevents such women from being immediately detained, as part of its campaign against foreign pickpockets on public transport.

Under the proposal, judges will be allowed to order the detention of such offenders, especially if they are habitual criminals, but they won’t be bound to do so, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told a news conference.

“This is aimed at avoiding the use of the maternity status as an exemption when committing a crime,” the minister said.

In a statement, the government said pregnant women or mothers of children of up to one year will not be held in traditional jails but in special structures where lighter detention terms are applied.

The government’s move drew strong criticism from the opposition. In a statement, the Green-Left Alliance (AVS) called it an “abuse against pregnant women and their children … who are blameless”.

The measure has been included in a government bill subject to approval by both houses of parliament before becoming law.

The bill also tackles environmental activists who block highways and streets to demand action against climate change, provoking the ire of drivers.

Such actions will be treated as crimes when they are “particularly offensive and alarming” due to the presence of more than one person and for having been organised in advance.

In addition, the government is seeking to clamp down on protests by prison inmates or inside migrant centres, and on people who use minors to beg for money.

