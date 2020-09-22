Italy’s centre-left holds on to Tuscany as main coalitions win three regions each

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s rightwing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elections, voting results showed on Monday, in a boost to the fragile coalition government.

As the count proceeded, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) looked sure to hold on to three regions it already rules, while the right made just one gain and stayed in charge of two other regions.

Earlier this month, League leader Salvini had said he was aiming for a clean sweep and sought to make up for the disappointment of not winning in Emilia-Romagna earlier this year. Although after the publishing of the results Salvini recalled on Facebook that the centre-right was now responsible for administering 15 of 20 Italian regions, this result was considered by most political analysts as a disappointment for the leader of the Italian right.

Italian sovereign debt spreads narrowed on the early vote count, with investors hoping the results of the Sept. 20-21 ballot would bolster stability at a time when the government is battling the economic slump triggered by the coronavirus.

Culture Minister and prominent PD official Dario Franceschini said the result bolstered the party and its leader Nicola Zingaretti. “Now that he and the PD are stronger, the government can press ahead,” he said in a tweet.

