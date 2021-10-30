Italy’s Covid-19 Rt transmission number rises sharply

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s COVID-19 Rt transmission number and its case incidence have increased significantly, according to a draft of the latest coronavirus monitoring report of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry.

It said that the incidence for the October 22-28 period was 46 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, up from 34 in last week’s report. The report said that the Rt number for the October 6-19 period was 0.96, up from 0.86 in last week’s report. A Rt above one indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. Furthermore, the Rt number is forecast to go above that threshold and climb to 1.14 next week.

ANSA