Italy’s culture sector has lost 55,000 jobs in 2 years

Italy’s cultural-and-creative sector was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and showed no signs of recovery in 2021, with the number of people employed in the sector down by 55,000 in two years, national statistics agency ISTAT said in its annual equitable-and-sustainable well-being (BES) report this week.



The report added that Italy’s north-south divide widened in many ways in 2021, with southern regions falling further behind in terms of life expectancy, birth rates, preventable deaths, culture spending and the impact of wildfires and illegal activity.

Photo – A visitor wears a face mask as he walks inside the Cappella di Sansevero museum in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Via ANSA