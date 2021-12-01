Italy’s Diasorin says its COVID-19 tests can detect Omicron variant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Italian diagnostics group Diasorin said on Wednesday its COVID-19 test can accurately detect the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this week the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have “severe consequences” in some places.

No Omicron-linked deaths had yet been reported, though further research was needed to assess its potential to resist vaccines and immunity induced by previous infections, it added.

Diasorin also said it continues to monitor SARS-CoV-2 variants by analysing gene sequences in order to assess the ability of its tests identify the virus, even in the face of different mutations.

Omicron was first reported on Nov. 24 from South Africa, where infections have risen steeply. It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, Editing by Louise Heavens)