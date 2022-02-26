Italy’s Draghi supports Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT -Zelenskiy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Feb 26 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had supported Russia’s disconnection from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.

“This is the beginning of a new page in the history of our states,” Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter.

A decision to cut Russia off from the global SWIFT payment system will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters on Saturday.

“SWIFT is just a matter of time, very short time, days,” the central bank governor, who asked not to be named, said.

“Is it sufficient? No. Is it necessary? Absolutely. Sanctions only make sense if there are costs for both sides and this will be costly,” the central banker added.

Western partners are moving closer to halting Russia’s access to the SWIFT global interbank payments system, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Saturday.

“Our goal is that the decision is taken as early as possible. I cannot give a particular date. From what I’m hearing it seems that there is no strong opposition left,” Simonyte told a news conference in Vilnius.

Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from SWIFT in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

