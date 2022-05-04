Italy’s Draghi thanks Japan for redirecting LNG cargoes to Europe, Russia bars entry to Japanese PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, May 4 (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi thanked Japan on Wednesday for redirecting liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes destined for third countries to Europe.

Europe, which sources about 40% of its gas imports from Russia, has been scrambling to diversify its energy supply mix as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

Speaking after a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Draghi said the two countries condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and were committed to reaching a truce and favouring peace negotiations with Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called “unacceptable rhetoric” against Moscow.

The list includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.

PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida courtesy of the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan.