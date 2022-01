Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) – The Italian economy has probably grown by 6.5% in 2021, above the official 6% target set in September, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Thursday.

In 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow more than 4%, Franco added, quoting consensus estimates.

The government’s September estimates target a 4.7% growth this year, but do not account for the spike in COVID-19 contagions of the last few months.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti)