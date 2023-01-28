Italy’s Eni signs $8 billion gas deal with Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TRIPOLI, Jan 28 (Reuters) – Italian energy company Eni ENI.MI and Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) have signed an $8 billion gas production deal, Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi said on Saturday.

The deal, which was signed against the backdrop of a trip by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Tripoli, will also entail carbon capture projects and solar energy, Descalzi said at a news conference.

The deal will have a duration of 25 years and have production capacity of up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day, NOC chairman Farhat Bengdara said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)

