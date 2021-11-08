Italy’s ITA Airways and Spain’s Air Europa sign codeshare deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) – ITA Airways and Spain’s Air Europa have signed a broad codeshare agreement connecting the networks of the two airlines, the Italian state-owned carrier said in a statement.

Thanks to the commercial partnership, which starts on Monday, ITA Airways will increase its operations and commercial offer in Spain and Canary and Balearic Islands, the successor of Alitalia said.

“Our company is going ahead with its strategy to develop commercial agreements with major international airlines,” said ITA Airways Chief Commercial Officer Emiliana Limosani.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

Photo – EPA-EFE/JOSE VALLE