Italy’s new ‘Super Green Pass’ against COVID-19 tightens rules for unvaccinated people

Italy’s new two-tiered ‘Super Green Pass’ system against COVID-19 has come into force as of Monday, Dec. 6.

According to the new restrictions, people who are fully unvaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter to the public spaces, such as theatre, cinemas, live music venues, major sporting events and public transportations.

Only people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed to enter public spaces.

The difference between the Green Pass and the new Super Green Pass is that the first one is for people who have been vaccinated or recovered within the last six months or tested negative in the last couple of days.

It is mandatory for a multitude of social, cultural, leisure activities and workplaces.

The second one is a kind of “reinforced” version of the first one.

Only people who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 can apply it.

People cannot have it with a negative coronavirus test result and they cannot enter public spaces and many social activities.

via Reuters