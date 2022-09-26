UPDATED: Italy’s parliamentary seats – YouTrend projection

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) – A coalition of right-wing parties was projected to have won Italy’s parliamentary election.

There is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats. The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on instant polls.

Definitive results are expected later on Monday.

LOWER HOUSE (400 seats, majority 201):

Brothers of Italy118
The League65
Forza Italia45
Other centre-right7
Right-wing bloc235
Democratic Party (PD)65
+Europe2
Other centre-left12
Centre-left bloc79
5-Star Movement51
Azione21
Others14

SENATE (200 seats, majority 101):

Brothers of Italy66
The League29
Forza Italia18
Other centre-right2
Right-wing bloc115
Democratic Party (PD)37
+Europe0
Other centre-left4
Centre-left bloc41
5-Star Movement28
Azione9
Others7

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

Photo – Palazzo Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

