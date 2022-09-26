UPDATED: Italy’s parliamentary seats – YouTrend projection

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) – A coalition of right-wing parties was projected to have won Italy’s parliamentary election.

There is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats. The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on instant polls.

Definitive results are expected later on Monday.

LOWER HOUSE (400 seats, majority 201):

Brothers of Italy 118 The League 65 Forza Italia 45 Other centre-right 7 Right-wing bloc 235 Democratic Party (PD) 65 +Europe 2 Other centre-left 12 Centre-left bloc 79 5-Star Movement 51 Azione 21 Others 14

SENATE (200 seats, majority 101):

Brothers of Italy 66 The League 29 Forza Italia 18 Other centre-right 2 Right-wing bloc 115 Democratic Party (PD) 37 +Europe 0 Other centre-left 4 Centre-left bloc 41 5-Star Movement 28 Azione 9 Others 7

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

Photo – Palazzo Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

