UPDATED: Italy’s parliamentary seats – YouTrend projection

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) – A coalition of right-wing parties was projected to have won Italy’s parliamentary election.
There is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats. The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on instant polls.
Definitive results are expected later on Monday.
LOWER HOUSE (400 seats, majority 201):
|Brothers of Italy
|118
|The League
|65
|Forza Italia
|45
|Other centre-right
|7
|Right-wing bloc
|235
|Democratic Party (PD)
|65
|+Europe
|2
|Other centre-left
|12
|Centre-left bloc
|79
|5-Star Movement
|51
|Azione
|21
|Others
|14
SENATE (200 seats, majority 101):
|Brothers of Italy
|66
|The League
|29
|Forza Italia
|18
|Other centre-right
|2
|Right-wing bloc
|115
|Democratic Party (PD)
|37
|+Europe
|0
|Other centre-left
|4
|Centre-left bloc
|41
|5-Star Movement
|28
|Azione
|9
|Others
|7
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)
Photo – Palazzo Montecitorio, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI