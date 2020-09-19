Italy’s situation is gradually deteriorating – Higher Health Institute

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Higher Health Institute said Friday that it has observed “a slow, gradual deterioration in the SARS-Cov-2 epidemic” in Italy in its weekly monitoring report on the coronavirus.



It added, however, that this deterioration was “more contained than that observed in other European countries” in the report regarding the week of September 7-13.



It said transmission of the virus was widespread throughout the nation with hotspots of a significant size “frequently associated to recreational events that entail gatherings and violation of the physical distancing rules”.

ANSA

