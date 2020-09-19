Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews, Coronavirus, Italy

Italy’s situation is gradually deteriorating – Higher Health Institute

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Higher Health Institute said Friday that it has observed “a slow, gradual deterioration in the SARS-Cov-2 epidemic” in Italy in its weekly monitoring report on the coronavirus.

It added, however, that this deterioration was “more contained than that observed in other European countries” in the report regarding the week of September 7-13.

It said transmission of the virus was widespread throughout the nation with hotspots of a significant size “frequently associated to recreational events that entail gatherings and violation of the physical distancing rules”.

ANSA

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: