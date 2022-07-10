UPDATED: Japan ruling coalition to keep majority in parliamentary vote -exit polls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Japan’s ruling coalition was projected to keep its majority in the upper house of parliament on Sunday, two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), of which Abe was a senior figure, and its junior coalition partner Komeito were on track to win between 69 and 83 of the 125 seats contested in Sunday’s vote, according to NHK exit polls.

Official results are expected on Monday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.

Analysts had predicted Abe’s assassination might boost the LDP, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, an Abe protege.

The party was projected to win 59 to 69 of the upper house seats contested, according the exit poll, up from the 55 it held previously.

Elections for parliament’s less powerful upper house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting government. Change of government was not at stake, as that is determined by the lower house.

Campaigning was halted on Friday after Abe’s killing, but politicians resumed pre-election activities on Saturday.

Turnout as of 10 a.m. was 6.18%, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. This was up from 5.65% in the last upper house election in 2019, according to public broadcaster NHK. Media said 15.3% percent of voters had cast absentee ballots in advance.

Polls last week showed the LDP winning at least 60 of the 125 seats being contested on Sunday, up from the 55 it now holds, allowing it to maintain the majority in the chamber that it holds with Komeito.

Reaching 69 seats in the upper house would give the LDP a majority, a threshold that had been seen as a stretch before Abe’s killing.