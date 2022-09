Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 15 (Reuters) – Japan is expected to lift a ban on individual tourist visa requirements and remove a limit on daily arrivals in October as it aims to benefit from a rebound in global tourism, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Following the change, Japan will not require visas for short-term travelers from the United States and certain other countries, and will scrap the daily entry cap of 50,000 people, the media outlet said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first