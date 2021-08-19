Japanese F1 race cancelled for second year in a row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) -The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row, race organisers said on Wednesday.

The race was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit and the cancellation follows the abandonment of Singapore’s Oct. 1-3 night race.

“Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” Formula One said in a statement.

“Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.”

Reuters