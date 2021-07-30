Japanese PM Suga calls on citizens to watch Olympics at home

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday called on the citizens to watch the Olympics at home at a news conference announcing the expansion of coronavirus restrictions in several areas as Delta virus drives infection numbers to record highs.

Newly reported daily COVID-19 cases in Japan came in at record-high 10,743 on Friday, public broadcaster NHK said, after the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 3,300 new infection cases in the capital.

Photo: Tokyo 2020 volunteers wearing face masks take selfies with the Olympic Flame in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON