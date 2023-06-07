Japan’s Isuzu to relocate factory from Thailand to Indonesia – Indonesia govt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) – Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors plans to relocate a factory from Thailand to Indonesia and could start production as early as next year, Indonesia’s industry minister said on Wednesday.

Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita met with Isuzu’s executives in Tokyo on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Isuzu in Thailand did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

“We appreciate Isuzu’s decision…we will provide incentives and will support the relocation process,” the minister said in the statement.

Isuzu already has a factory in Karawang, Indonesia.

Indonesia currently produces automobiles for several Japanese brands including Honda , Mitsubishi and Suzuki . It is also seeking to position itself as a centre for electric vehicle battery production, capitalising on its abundant raw materials.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first