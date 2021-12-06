Jean-Paul Debono, Kimberely Anne Gauci claim victory in Eurosport Safi 5k

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jean-Paul Debono (Zurrieq Wolves) and Kimberely Anne Gauci (Evolve Endurance Club) claimed victory during the fourth edition of the Eurosport Safi 5k race organised this weekend by Rush Athletic Club in collaboration with the Safi Local Council.

The men’s race proved to be an exciting, fast affair with Debono crossing the finish line with a strong 15’37 time to claim victory, with Aaron Mifsud (15’56) just pipping Evolve’s Andrew Grech by a mere two seconds to claim second place.

Among the women, Evolve runners claimed all top three positions with Kimberely Anne Gauci securing the winner’s trophy with a 19’15 timing beating the competition of Grace Atkinson and Analise Xuereb who finished second and third respectively.

Some 200 athletes from a number of clubs participated in this year’s scenic event, which was organized in full observance of the latest Covid-19 protocols and restrictions.

Delighted by the event’s success, race director Antonella Chouhal commented: “After the challenges that athletes have faced over the past months due to the ongoing pandemic, it was a great experience to witness the thrill of road racing again, and I am pleased with the turnout today for our Club event. We look forward to a better year for the running community!”

Besides the top three male and female athletes, trophies were also handed to age category winners. Among a number of notable performances by younger athletes, Kai Azzopardi produced a remarkable 16:53 finish in the Under 16 male category. The full list of category winners is provided overleaf.

Further details on athletics and running activities organised by Rush AC is available on http://rushathleticclub.com or via Facebook on www.facebook.com/teamchouhal.

Photo Credit: Andrew Micallef