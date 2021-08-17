Jeremy Zammit in Kenya for World Under 20 Athletics Championship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Long-jumper Jeremy Zammit will be taking part in the World Under 20 Athletics Championship that will be held in Nairobi at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasaran between tomorrow 18th and 22nd August.

In July, Zammit was the first Maltese athlete in his age category to reach the final of the European U-20 Championships, in Estonia, when he set a national junior record with a 7.62m jump. This is the first time that a Maltese athlete qualified on his own merit to a World-level event at this category.

The final of the long jump, which will feature the best athletes in this age category, is scheduled this Friday 20 August.

He is accompanied by Athletics Malta technical director Mario Bonello.