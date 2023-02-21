Jesuits say abuse accusations against priest are highly credible

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Roman Catholic religious order of Jesuits said on Tuesday that accusations of sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse against a prominent member of the order were highly credible and that restrictions on him had been tightened.

The order said on its website that it would start an “internal procedure” against the priest, Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, 69, a well-known religious artist.

About 25 people, mostly former nuns, have accused Rupnik of various forms of abuse, either when he was a spiritual director of a community of nuns in his native Slovenia about 30 years ago, or after he moved to Rome to pursue his career as an artist.

Rupnik has not spoken publicly of the accusations, which have rattled the worldwide order, of which the pope is a member, and the Vatican since breaking into the open in November.

His superior in the order, Father Johan Verschueren, said Rupnik had declined to meet Jesuit investigators.

via Reuters

