Jobsplus data shows 10,000 jobs created in January

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In January 2022, registered full-time employment increased by 4.6 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 6.0 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2021.



Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in January 2022 increased by 3.9 per cent, reaching 245,726. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (10,766) and a decrease in registered unemployment (1,558).



When January 2022 is compared to January 2021, the highest increase in employment was brought about by the accommodation and food services activities and the construction sector with 1,517 and 1,304 persons respectively.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 10,010 persons to 193,130. Public sector full-time employment increased by 756 persons to 51,479. The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 986 when compared to January 2021, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 9,780. Full-time employment

for males and females went up by 4.3 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively over 2021 levels.



The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 36,553 up by 13.8 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2021. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 32,960, up by 6.0 per cent when compared to the same month in 2021.