John Lewis and Waitrose to hire over 10,000 people as Christmas looms



The John Lewis Partnership is recruiting over 10,000 people as the Christmas rush looms. About 1,700 positions will be permanent – and 8,400 will be seasonal.

The partnership owns the John Lewis department store chain, as well as the high-end supermarket Waitrose. In an announcement, it said 2,900 temporary roles in sales and merchandising are now available across its 34 John Lewis stores.

Meanwhile, Waitrose is seeking supermarket assistants, night shift workers and customer delivery drivers for its 329 shops.

A further 2,700 festive roles are being advertised in its supply chain – with warehouse workers and drivers required to help the firm fulfil deliveries and click-and-collect orders.

