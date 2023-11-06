Jordan says air force dropped urgent medical aid to Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Jordan’s air force personnel air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza early on Monday, according to a post on X from Jordan’s king and state media.

“A royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing”, Jordan’s state news agency said citing a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Jordan announced last week recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage.

Photo: Aid being loaded on a Jordanian military plane before being dropped on Gaza (Twitter/KingAbdullahII)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group