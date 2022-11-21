JP Morgan remains world’s biggest systemically important bank

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) – JP Morgan remains the world’s most systemically important bank according to the latest rankings from the G20’s Financial Stability Board published on Monday.

The FSB began the annual rankings after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, requiring the world’s biggest lenders to hold an extra buffer of capital, calibrated across five ‘buckets’, and undergo tougher scrutiny of operations.

JP Morgan remains in bucket 2 – there is still nobody in the top category with most capital requirements.

“The 30 banks on the list remain the same as the 2021 list. Within the list, one bank has moved to a higher bucket, Bank of America has moved from bucket 2 to bucket 3,” the FSB said in a statement.

Bank of America joins Citigroup and HSBC in bucket 3.

China Construction Bank and BNP Paribas have moved to a lower bucket.

The changes in capital requirements will apply from January 1, 2024.

Cross-border exposures within the European Union’s banking union have been recognised in calibration of rankings this year involving European banks, the FSB said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones and Jason Neely)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first