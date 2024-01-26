Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool FC, will step down at the end of the season.

“I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” he said in a statement. “I have no problem now, obviously… I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Klopp took over as Reds boss in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026.

He led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20, having won the Champions League the previous season.

“I told the club already in November,” the German told the Liverpool website.

Watch or read our emotional interview with Jürgen Klopp in full as he discusses today’s news in detail and explains the reasons for his decision. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

