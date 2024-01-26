Sports

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager

641 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool FC, will step down at the end of the season.

“I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” he said in a statement. “I have no problem now, obviously… I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Klopp took over as Reds boss in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026.

He led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20, having won the Champions League the previous season.

“I told the club already in November,” the German told the Liverpool website.

Once you're here...

Discover more from CDE News - The Dispatch

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading