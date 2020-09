Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation, Roderick Galdes, who said that there are currently 2,602 people on the waiting list for government housing.

Another story quotes inspector Kurt Zahra’s testimony in court on Monday where he confirmed that Yorgen Fenech, Keith Schembri, and Joseph Muscat had a WhatsApp chat group between them.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

