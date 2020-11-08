Justin Bieber reveals struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Growing up in the spotlight and facing public scrutiny at a young age certainly took its toll on Justin Bieber.

In a revealing new documentary titled “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter,” the singer admits that he struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past, and opens up about his experience with depression and feelings of loneliness.

“I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like ‘Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?’ It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, so I (was) just like, ‘Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,'” Bieber revealed.

The singer, 26, skyrocketed to fame at the age of 16 after his single “Baby” debuted in 2010. Over the years, Bieber’s success and mishaps, including several arrests and bouts of drug use, were well publicised, and he has been open about his experience with depression in recent years.

from Today

