Juve held to goalless draw at battling Sampdoria

Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria in their second Serie A game of the season on Monday with the hosts having come closest to scoring when Mehdi Leris hit the post early on.

Frenchman Leris had Sampdoria’s only attempt on goal in the seventh minute after a cross cut through Juve’s defence and reached him in the middle of the box but the midfielder hit the woodwork after goalkeeper Mattia Perin deflected his effort.

Juve’s Juan Cuadrado could have found an unmarked Vlahovic in the 15th minute after stealing the ball from defender Tommaso Augello but decided to shoot and his effort was saved.

The visitors thought they had finally opened the scoring when Adrien Rabiot turned a pass from Dusan Vlahovic into the net in the 65th minute only to have the goal disallowed.

Juve’s new signing Filip Kostic tried to smash home a winner in the third minute of added time but goalkeeper Emil Audero made a superb save to deny the Turin side the three points after they comfortably beat Sassuolo 3-0 in their opener.

via Reuters

Image – Jue FC Twitter