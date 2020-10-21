Juve win in Kiev, Brugge beat Zenit as Champions League starts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Andrea Pirlo earned the first victory in the Champions League of his coaching career as Juventus won 2-0 against Dynamo Kiev, while visiting Club Brugge beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 on Tuesday.



Alvaro Morata scored a brace for Juve who were without star player Cristiano Ronaldo after his positive test for the coronavirus last week.

Charles de Ketelaere meanwhile got a stoppage time winner for Brugge in Russia.

In a quiet first-half in the Ukrainian capital, Dynamo kept their more illustrious opponents at bay.

However, Juve took the lead early in the second half, Morata tapping in after Dejan Kulusevski’s shot was blocked by Dynamo goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan.

The former Real Madrid striker doubled his side’s lead with six minutes remaining, heading in from Juan Cuadrado’s cross.



“The goal early in the second half helped us because we had more space afterwards. We wanted this victory badly because it’s important to have a great start in the Champions League,” said Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, who signed on loan from Fiorentina in summer.

“The expectations are always high at Juve but we try to win every time we take the pitch.”

Brugge won away in St Petersburg despite being without three first-team players as Simon Mignolet, Odilon Kossounou and Michael Krmencik tested positive for coronavirus.

Emmanuel Bonaventure opened the scoring for Brugge midway through the second half, prodding in from close range.

Ethan Horvath then put the ball into his own net after Dejan Lovren’s long-range effort bounced back off the right post. It looked as though the spoils would be shared, but in the third minute of injury-time, de Ketelaere finished from close range to grab the victory for his side at the death.

“I am very happy with this victory. It’s the first time I have won in the Champions League myself. It was a big team performance tonight,” Bonaventure told Belgian broadcasters VIER.

“Everybody gives everything all the time, has a lot of energy and we saw that tonight. I said that I only score goals against the big teams but that was a joke. I’m there to score goals anyway. We need to keep working hard in this group and then anything can happen.”

