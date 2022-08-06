Juventus, Atletico call off Tel Aviv friendly on security fears

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aug 6 (Reuters) – Juventus and Atletico Madrid have called off their friendly match in Israel due to the “current security situation” in the country, both clubs said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel on Saturday after an Israeli operation against the militant group Islamic Jihad ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

The soccer friendly had been scheduled to be played at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv later on Saturday.

Juventus begin their Serie A campaign on Aug. 15 against Sassuolo while Atletico kick off their LaLiga season on the same day with a trip to Getafe.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Reuters