Juventus fall to Barcelona, Man Utd cruise against Leipzig

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An early goal from Ousmane Dembele and a late Lionel Messi penalty gave Barcelona a 2-0 win away to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday while substitute Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire hat-trick for Manchester United as they overwhelmed Germany’s RB Leipzig 5-0.

Barcelona?s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the UEFA Champions Legue soccer match between Juventus FC and FC Barcelona, in Turin, Italy, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Dembele struck with a deflected shot in the 14th minute for a Barcelona side smarting from Saturday’s home defeat by Real Madrid and rocked by the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Tuesday.

Juventus, still missing Cristiano Ronaldo after he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, were frustrated as Alvaro Morata had two goals disallowed in the first half and a third after halftime when VAR showed that his heel was offside.

Juve’s frustration was complete as defender Merih Demiral was sent off in the 85th minute and Messi settled the match with a stoppage-time penalty to leave Barcelona top of Group G with six points and Juventus on three.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the UEFA Champions League group H match Manchester United vs RB Leipzig in Manchester, Britain 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Elsewhere, Rashford scored a hat-trick as Manchester United smashed Leipzig 5-0.

United, who started with Paul Pogba in the side and Rashford and Bruno Fernandes on the bench, took the lead in the 21st minute through Mason Greenwood, who delivered a clinical finish after being slipped through by Pogba.

Rashford came on for Greenwood in the 63rd minute and soon set about deciding the match, after the Germans had looked capable of causing United problems.

The England striker raced on to a long ball from Fernandes to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute, with the initial offside call being overturned on review.

Rashford made it 3-0 after Fred robbed Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Martial added the fourth from the penalty spot.

he hat-trick, inside 29 minutes, was completed in stoppage time when Rashford blasted home after good work from Martial who cut in from the left.

United have the maximum six points from their opening two games in the group.

Like this: Like Loading...