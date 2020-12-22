Juventus Napoli to be replayed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Football Italia – Napoli have won their appeal against the defeat to Juventus, so the game will have to be replayed and the point penalty is revoked.

The fixture had been abandoned rather than called off on October 4 when Napoli did not travel to Turin for the fixture.

Originally Napoli were punished with an automatic 3-0 defeat and also docked one point for not attending the planned match.

The Partenopei had argued they were ordered not to travel by the local health authority (ASL) due to two positive COVID-19 cases in the group, for Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas. The match was scheduled just days after Napoli had played Genoa, who then developed over a dozen COVID cases.

However, the Lega Serie A and FIGC both ruled that Napoli had not stuck rigidly to the agreed COVID-19 protocols, essentially not doing enough to ensure they could at least try to participate in the match.

Napoli have seen two previous appeals already rejected, but took their case to the CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) Sports Guarantee Board.

Football Italia

Like this: Like Loading...