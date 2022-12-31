Kamala Harris complains media have failed to cover ‘strength’ of her leadership

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kamala Harris has complained that the media has not covered the “strength” of her “leadership” as much as the seismic decision to overturn Roe v Wade and abortion rights in America.

The 58-year-old made history as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian-American to become vice president, but her popularity has plummeted amid a staffing exodus and accusations she has failed to respond adequately to the southern border crisis.

In an end-of-year conversation with Washington Post journalist Jonathan Capehart, Ms Harris lashed out at the media, saying: “What you’ve been able to see is based on what gets covered.

“There are things that I’ve done as vice president that fully demonstrate the strength of my leadership as vice president that have not received the kind of coverage that I think Dobbs did receive,” Ms Harris said, referring to the Roe v Wade decision to no longer enshrine the right to abortion in federal law.

While news coverage of the Supreme Court’s decision to change the course of American history reflected the importance of the moment, Ms Harris complained that nothing she has done in the last two years has been so widely reported.

Lamenting the coverage of her own appearances, she specifically mentioned her speech at the Munich security conference in February. Then, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, she reaffirmed America’s commitment to Ukraine and promised “swift, severe and united consequences” for Russia.

At the time, critics called it a “word salad” and said she appeared to be “perpetually unprepared.”

Some of the most damaging stories about Ms Harris have come from within her own office. A staffing exodus from her team has reportedly been driven in part by her aides’ fears of being branded a “Harris person” ahead of the 2024 election.

