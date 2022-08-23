Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici’s condition is stable, family says / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 23 August 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Morning Briefing

Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici condition is stable, family says

Former prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici is in a stable condition at Mater Dei Hospital, according to family members. Mifsud Bonnici, 89, who served as prime minister between 1984 and 1987, was taken ill on Sunday. His condition is considered critical, according to health sources, but family members say he is now stable and was able to communicate with relatives on Monday. They asked that well-wishers stay away from the hospital.

Homeless man handed suspended sentence after stealing money from church collection box

A homeless man has admitted to stealing money from a church collection box. In an arraignment before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning, Inspector Ritianne Gauci charged Ihor Cardaci, a 31-year-old homeless and unemployed Ukrainian man with theft and voluntary damage. The 19 August theft was aggravated by time, means and place.

Covid-19 update

There were 33 cases yesterday. No new deaths were reported as there are 252 active cases, health authorities said.