Keith Schembri interrogated over texts with Yorgen Fenech: The Headline – The Times

The Times says that the police questioned former chief of staff Keith Schembri about chat conversations with businessman Yorgen Fenech between January and October last year, including a chat group which included then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
Another story quotes results in the latest European School Survey which show that students in Malta generally have easier access to substances of abuse such as alcohol and drugs. On the other hand, cigarettes are the most difficult to obtain.
