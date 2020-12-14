Biden’s win in Electoral College vote formally confirmed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US President-elect Joe Biden took another step closer to the White House as key states in the Electoral College system formally confirmed his Nov. 3 election victory on Monday, effectively ending President Donald Trump’s long-shot attempt to overturn the results.

The state-by-state Electoral College votes, traditionally an afterthought, have taken on outsized significance because of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.

Election results from November show Biden, the Democratic former vice president, won 306 Electoral College votes – exceeding the 270 needed to win – after four tumultuous years under the Republican Trump. Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are due to take office on Jan. 20.

There is next to no chance that Monday’s voting will negate Biden’s victory and, with Trump’s legal campaign to reverse the results floundering, the president’s hopes of clinging to power will rest with a special meeting of the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6 where the odds against him are as good as insurmountable.

