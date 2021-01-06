Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce ‘imminent’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Various American media outlets are reporting that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are to divorce imminently.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” the source further claimed. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Wasser is a well-known divorce attorney in Hollywood and frequently oversees starry splits.

E! News reports that the couple is going their separate ways, but Kardashian has yet to officially file for divorce because she wants to be sure she’s “making the right decision for the kids,” an insider says.

The 40-year-old reality star married the hip-hop icon, 43, in May 2014. They share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Trouble started between the two was first reported over the summer when West announced his candidacy for president in the 2020 election.

Main Photo: (FILE) – Kim Kardashian and husband, US rapper Kanye West (R), attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. EPA-EFE/RINGO CHIU

Read more via Fox News

Like this: Like Loading...