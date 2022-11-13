King Charles gives staff up to £600 ‘out of his own pocket’ to help with cost of living crisis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The King’s household staff are set to receive a bonus of up to £600 to help them cope with the cost of living crisis, it has been reported.

The bonuses, to be paid on top of this month’s salary, will amount to tens of thousands of pounds and will come from the King’s private income.

Staff earning less than £30,000 a year will receive £600 in a one-off payment. Those on between £30,000 and £40,000 will receive £400, and those who are paid between £40,000 and £45,000 will receive £350, said The Sun.

It is understood that no taxpayers’ money is being used in the payments.

