King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on Saturday

Reading Time: 3 minutes

King Charles will be officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said.

The 0900 GMT Council meeting, which has two parts, proclaims the new sovereign and see the King sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

Following the meeting, there will be the Principal Proclamation at 1000 GMT from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace, with other announcements of the new monarch made across the United Kingdom and in the City of London.

In Other Developments:

King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales

Britain’s King Charles on Friday bestowed on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, which he and his late wife Diana previously held.

Diana was a hugely popular figure who was under constant media scrutiny from her wedding onwards and the subject of a massive outpouring of grief when she died aged 36 in a car crash in 1997, five years after she and Charles separated.

A royal source said Kate appreciated the history associated with the title but would seek to create her own path as Princess of Wales.

Delivering his first speech to the nation since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Charles said he was proud to make his heir William the Prince of Wales, a title Charles had held since 1958.

“With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he said.

William and Kate, both 40, have taken on central roles within the royal family in recent years, appearing regularly in public and increasingly taking their three young children to events such as the queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Canadian ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held Saturday

A ceremony to proclaim the accession of Britain’s King Charles will take place on Saturday in Ottawa, the office of Canada’s governor general said.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the British-appointed governor-general, who acts on behalf of the monarch.

Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Canada, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on Thursday at age 96.

Although Canada ceased being a colony of Britain in 1867, it remained in the British Empire until 1982, and is still a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries that have the British monarch as head of state.

Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet onlookers as they arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The Prince of Wales became King after the death of his mother and will be known as King Charles III. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first