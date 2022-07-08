Kipchoge returns to Berlin Marathon where he set world record in 2018

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will in September return to the Berlin marathon which he won in world record time in his last outing in 2018.

Kenya’s Kipchoge, 37, clocked the record 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds four years ago for his third Berlin triumph.

One of my favorite memories was made in this city.

Let's make some new memories together! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6W19zKG9vY — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) July 8, 2022

“Berlin is the fastest course, it’s where a human being can showcase its potential to push the limits,” he said.

Kipchoge has the greatest marathon record of any man, winning 14 of his 16 races and becoming the first and so far only person to run 26.2 miles in under two hours – although the latter was a non-eligible event.

via Reuters