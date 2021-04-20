Klopp says he and the players aren’t to blame for Super League

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A passionate Juergen Klopp has urged angry fans not to blame the players nor himself for Liverpool’s involvement in the Super League.

The German manager, who reiterated his past statement of being against a European Super League, spoke after his side’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds on Monday (April 19).

“The team has nothing to do with it and I have not really anything to do with it but people treat us like that”

“The Leeds supporters came here today before the game, were shouting at us. In the city when we had a walk this afternoon people were shouting at us. We have nothing to do with it.”

Twelve of Europe’s top football clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.

Liverpool have won the Champions League, or previous European Cup, six times with Klopp celebrating success in 2019 and he added he would not walk away from the club.

“I’m here as a football coach and a manager and I will do that as long as people let me do that”

“Times get even tougher whatever, that makes me more sticky that I stay here. It’s just like that”

“I feel responsible for the team. I feel responsible for the club and I feel responsible for the relationship we have with our fans and that’s why it’s a very tough time I’m sure, but I will try to help to sort it somehow.”

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...