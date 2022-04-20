Kremlin accuses Ukraine of changing tune during peace talks, slowing process

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 20 (Reuters) – The Kremlin accused Ukraine on Wednesday of going back on commitments it had made during peace talks and said this was having bad consequences for the negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the pace of talks left much to be desired and the ball was in Kyiv’s court after Russia handed a document to the Ukrainian side. He said Moscow was waiting for a response.

Ukraine’s lead negotiator said on Tuesday it was hard to predict when peace talks might resume.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for Ukraine’s ministry of defence, given in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, said that Russia was massing troops in a bid to overpower Ukrainian forces by sheer weight of numbers.

He is quoted as saying that “according to all the rules of offensive operations, the attacking side must have at least three times as many troops. But given the current fighting, the current level of weapons, equipment, aviation capabilities, this advantage should be at least 4-5 times greater. This is what Russia is trying to do now.”