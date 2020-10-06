Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Russia

Kremlin critic Navalny in first interview after being discharged from hospital

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given a more than two-hour video interview to a prominent Russian YouTube blogger, his first video appearance since he was discharged from a Berlin hospital.

Navalny, 44, said his health had much improved and that doctors were surprised by the speed of his recovery, but that his hands shake significantly and he was undergoing physical therapy. The YouTube interview was dated Monday.

Navalny emerged from a coma in recent weeks after collapsing on a domestic flight in Russian Siberia in August. He was flown to Berlin for treatment and German doctors say he was poisoned with Novichok, a rare Russian nerve agent.

via Reuters
