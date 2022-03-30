UPDATED: Ukraine reports shelling outside Kyiv, fighting around Chernihiv

Reading Time: 3 minutes

March 30 (Reuters) – Ukrainian officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

Kyiv’s deputy mayor, Mykola Povoroznyk, told national television the capital itself had not been shelled overnight.

“The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself” he said.

A Russian serviceman guards during food distribution organised by Russian army and militias of self-proclaimed LPR in village Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The Chernihiv region’s governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said he saw no let-up in Russian attacks.

“Do we believe in it (the promise to reduce military activities)? Of course not,” Chaus wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“The ‘decreased activity’ in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv.”

The governor of the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine said Russian forces had hit industrial facilities in the region in three strikes overnight.

Governor Serhiy Hamaliy gave no details of the targets or the damage, but said fires had been “localised” and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

Russian forces are suffering heavy losses and are being forced to reorganise its units, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Troops are returning to Belarus and Russia to “reorganise and resupply” in a move that is placing “further pressure” on their stained logistics.

The latest analysis comes after Russia’s military said it would “drastically” cut back operations near Kyiv and Moscow during peace talks in Istanbul yesterday.

In a statement the MoD said: “Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and resupply.

“Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia’s already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganising its units in forward areas within Ukraine.

“Russia will likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes.

“Russia’s stated focus on an offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk is likely a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.”

Residential areas of Ukraine’s eastern city of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery on Wednesday morning, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

“A number of high-rise buildings have been damaged. Information on casualties is being confirmed,” he said. “Many buildings have collapsed. Rescuers are trying to save those still alive.”

Photo issued Ukrainian MOD