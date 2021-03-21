Kroos-Benzema connection helps Real beat Celta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

VIGO, Spain: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema twice combined with team mate Toni Kroos to continue his insatiable scoring run as his side earned a 3-1 win away to Celta Vigo on Saturday to move to within three points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Benzema curled a shot into the bottom corner to give Real the lead in the 20th minute after being released by a fine piece of play from Kroos, who danced past a defender before taking out three more with a pass into the feet of his team mate.

Kroos was again involved for the second goal arriving on the half-hour mark, winning the ball back on the edge of the box and allowing Benzema to dribble across the box and score his eighth goal in six matches in all competitions.

Celta’s winger Nolito (L) and defender Aaron Martin (R) duel for the ball against Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema (C) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Galicia, Spain, 20 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira Jr

Santi Mina headed Celta back into the game in the 40th minute following a free kick and the hosts improved in the second half while Real ran out of steam.

It took a strong save from keeper Thibaut Courtois to prevent Iago Aspas levelling in the second period. Aspas later saw a free kick deflected off the post.

But Real found a third goal deep in stoppage time when Benzema crowned his exceptional display by sending in a cross to Marco Asensio, who walked the ball over the line.

Real moved up to second in the standings and closed the gap with Atletico to three points, although the leaders host Alaves on Sunday. Celta are 11th on 34.



Source: Reuters

