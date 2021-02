Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.

Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.

Main Photo: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past Kuwait international airport terminal 4 building in Kuwait city, Kuwait. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

